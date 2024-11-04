AAP to support SP candidates in UP bye -polls

The Aam Aadmi Party( AAP) has announced its support to the Samajwadi Party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh bye -polls. ” Our stand is clear. Don’t get divided but defeat BJP at any cost,” announced AAP leader and in-charge of UP Sanjay Singh here on Monday while launching the party’s membership drive.

With a target to enroll 50 lakh new members in next 6 months time, Singh said no membership fee will be charged from anyone and anyone can become a member through online website or through social media. Talking to media, he said 26,000 government schools have been closed in UP and the BJP government is destroying the future of children. Singh said that there is no discussion anywhere in the bye-elections about what BJP did.

” The agenda of hatred is being run in UP. SP candidates in India alliance has AAP’s support and I will also go to campaign. What is happening in the police stations of UP is unfortunate. Be it the death of Mohit Pandey, or the case of beating of Indal Singh. The rule of law has ended. CM is giving protection instead of action in such cases,” he alleged.

On the posters of ‘Batenge to Katenge’ being put up in the bye-elections, he said that there is hatred in BJP against Dalits and backward classes. They want to end the Constitution and reservation. He said that BJP is an anti-national party. ” What is the CM of Assam saying in Jharkhand? Talking against the Constitution, talking of spreading hatred. The recognition of this party should be cancelled,” he demanded.