AAP supporters made a mockery of ban on firecrackers: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said that the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made “mockery” of the ban on firecrackers imposed by the city government after they celebrated the release of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail on Friday.

The Delhi Congress chief said, “The supporters of the AAP made a mockery of the Kejriwal government’s order to ban manufacture, sale, purchase and bursting of crackers till January 1, 2025 by bursting crackers with impunity when Kejriwal was released from jail on bail in the case related to the liquor scam last night.”

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on September 9, 2024 announced a government decision to ban firecrackers till new year in the national capital to curb air pollution in the coming winter season. But when the ruling party took the lead in defying the ban, how can the Kejriwal government expect others to obey the ban, he asked.

The AAP government announced a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all firecrackers, including online sales, until January 1 next, with an aim to combat winter air pollution in the national capital.

“There is a danger of increasing air pollution in Delhi during the winter season. Burning firecrackers in this season also increases pollution. In view of such a situation, like last year, this time also a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers so that people can be saved from the pollution,” Rai said.

There will also be a complete ban on online delivery or sale of any kind of firecrackers, he added.

Stating that this ban is valid for all types of firecrackers, he said, “This ban will remain in force in Delhi till January 1, 2025, so that Delhiites can get relief from the problem of pollution caused by burning firecrackers.”