AAP seeks strict action against those involved in police recruitment scam

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked Jammu and Kashmir Government and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure that all the accused in the Police Sub- Inspector scam are dealt with iron hands irrespective of their political affiliations.

AAPs Kashmir province incharge and Delhi’s Cabinet Minister, Imran Hussain stated this while interacting with mediapersons in Srinagar in which other senior party leaders were present.

Imran Hussain said AAP has held a series of protests in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times on the issue of recruitment as this is the most burning problem in J&K and entire population of the union territory and especially the youth are feeling dejected.

He said that the unfortunate situation on the issue of recruitment is to such an extent that the government has failed to conduct even a single recruitment in years which is not surrounded by allegations of irregularities, nepotism and favouriteism.

He said that there are countless number of these recruitments which have either been abolished midway or have been cancelled or stalled leaving as parents in a state of helplessness.

“The recruitment of sub- inspectors in police is the latest example in which CBI and Jammu and Kashmir police has acted after AAP hit roads and raids were conducted by CBI” he said.

Imran Hussain added, ” We appeal CBI and J&K Government to ensure that action is taken against all the accused whose names have surface so far and they include leaders of BJP also.”.

He further said that AAP even exposed the sensational scam in J&K Fire and Emergency Services that too with evidences but Government is paying no attention to it.

He said, ” AAP will hold Padyatras in all 47 assembly constituencies of Kashmir province on Sunday which will be aimed to hold protest against Government and to awaken it over plight of youth.”

AAP activists alongwith common masses will take part in these Padyatras and raise voice against “anti-youth policies” of Government and highlight the failure of Government.