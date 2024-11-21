AAP releases first list of candidates for 2025 Delhi assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, featuring several leaders who recently joined the party from the BJP and the Congress.

The list includes former BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar, Anil Jha, and B B Tyagi, along with former Congress leaders Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad, Veer Singh Dhingan, and Sumesh Shokeen.

The AAP has fielded Brahm Singh Tanwar in Chhatarpur, while in Badarpur, Ram Singh Netaji is the party’s candidate. B B Tyagi is representing AAP in Laxmi Nagar, and in Seelampur, the party has nominated Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad. Veer Singh Dhingan is contesting from Seema Puri, and Sarita Singh is the candidate for Rohtas Nagar.

In Ghonda, the AAP has chosen Gaurav Sharma, while Deepak Singhla is contesting from Vishwas Nagar. Manoj Tyagi is AAP’s candidate in Karawal Nagar, and Anil Jha is representing the party in Kirari. Lastly, Sumesh Shokeen is AAP’s candidate for Matiala.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.