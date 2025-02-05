“Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win,” says Kejriwal as voting for high-stakes assembly polls underway in Delhi

As voting for the high-stakes assembly elections is underway in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged people of the national capital to cast their votes, emphasising that their choice will shape the future of their children.

In a social media post on X, the AAP chief said that today’s voting is an opportunity for the people of Delhi to provide good schools, excellent hospitals and a respectable life to every family. Advertisement

Advertisement “Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children’s bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals and a respectable life to every family,” Kejriwal wrote in a post on X .

Kejriwal further appealed to the electorate to reject “the politics of lies, hatred, and fear” and instead support “truth, development, and honesty.” The Delhi CM encouraged people to exercise their franchise and also motivate their family, friends, and neighbours to do the same.

“Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win,” he asserted.

His remarks came as the polling is underway in all the 70 assembly seats.

For Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), this election is more than just a fight for power – it’s a test of public trust as well.

Months ago, the AAP chief stepped down as chief minister over corruption charges in the liquor policy case, declaring he would “reclaim the post only if acquitted in the people’s court.”

While the outcome of the assembly election won’t impact the legal battle in the alleged liquor policy scam, it will indeed reflect voter sentiment that he can’t afford to lose.

The voting will conclude at 6 pm. Counting of votes will take place on February 8 and the results are also likely to be announced on the same day.