Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for the crucial Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am on Saturday, setting the stage for a keenly watched tri-angular contest among the BJP, AAP, and the Congress. Postal ballots are being counted first.

An estimated 60.54 per cent of over 1.56 crore voters in Delhi exercised their franchise in the Assembly elections conducted in a single phase on February 5, according to the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The outcome will decide whether the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defies anti-incumbency to retain power for a fourth consecutive term or if the BJP stages a stunning comeback after 27 years. Meanwhile, the Congress, which has failed to open its account in the last two Assembly elections, is also hoping to spring a surprise.

At least 12 exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP while two others suggested that the AAP may retain power with its tally of seats going down considerably. The Congress, which failed to open its account in the previous two Assembly elections, may get one or two seats.

While the first official trend is expected in a couple of hours, all eyes will be on key constituencies from where prominent figures from the Congress, BJP and AAP are contesting.

Bigwigs from the AAP whose fate will be decided include AAP national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; Chief Minister Atishi and several Ministers of her Cabinet including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain; former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia; Somnath Bharti and Amanatullah Khan.