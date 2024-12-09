Logo

AAP releases 2nd list for Delhi polls; Sisodia moved to Jangpura

Sisodia has been shifted to the Jangpura constituency, while Patparganj, his previous stronghold, has been assigned to Awadh Ojha.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 9, 2024 2:15 pm

The AAP on Monday released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and educator Awadh Ojha, who joined the party just last week.

Another prominent name in the list is Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan. Currently representing Mangolpuri, Bidlan will now contest from Madipur. The Mangolpuri seat has been allocated to Rakesh Jatav.

Other notable candidates include Vikas Bagga from Krishna Nagar, Adil Ahmed Khan from Mustafabad, Anjana Parcha from Trilokpuri, Surendra Pal Singh Bittu from Timarpur, and Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Saby) from Chandni Chowk.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the first party to release two lists of candidates, even as the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule.

The elections are anticipated to take place in February next year.

