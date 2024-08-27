AAP protests in Panchkula against Kangana’s remark on farmers market

Several senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders along with party workers staged a protest against the remarks of actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on farmers in Panchkula here on Tuesday.

During the protest, the party leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi of making lewd remarks on farmers.

“The BJP has insulted the farmers across the country by calling them murderers and rapists,” the party said in a statement.

Furthermore, it added that the people of Haryana will take revenge for the insult to the farmers by confiscating the securities of BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

On the other hand, the BJP on Monday distanced itself from Ranaut’s remarks on farmers’ protest and said the actor’s views do not reflect the stance of the party.

In a statement, the BJP said: “The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers’ protest is not the opinion of the party. The BJP expresses disagreement with the statement of Kangana Ranaut.”

The BJP said Kangana is neither permitted nor authorized to make statements on policy issues of the party.

Meanwhile, the Congress had demanded the expulsion of Ranaut from the saffron party on Monday.

The actor-politician stirred a controversy after she compared the farmers’ protest to potential “Bangladesh-like anarchy” in India.

She claimed outside forces were conspiring to destabilize the country, and credited the government’s leadership for preventing such efforts.

“Bangladesh-like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of the farmers’ protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it would not have been the foresight of our leadership, they would have succeeded,” Kangana added.