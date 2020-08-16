The office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Vibhuti Khand area in Gomti Nagar was locked up on Sunday, hours before a press conference had been convened there by party MP Sanjay Singh.

AAP UP chief spokesman, Vaibhav Maheshwari, said that some policemen had come to him on Saturday evening, asking about the exact location of the party office.

“I told them that they know the location of the party office because all press conferences are held there because the local intelligence units (LIU) keep an eye on the activities,” he said.

The police, however, denied having locked the AAP office and said that the landlord may have locked up the premises.

AAP leaders said that the landlord had also locked up his home and was untraceable.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted that the state government had threatened the landlord to lock up the premises.

“We will run our office from the road but we will not stop exposing your government,” he said.

Earlier, three FIRs have been lodged against Sanjay Singh in Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Muzaffarnagar for making statements against the state government.

Meanwhile, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) spokesman Arun Rajbhar has slammed the action and said instead of trying to prevent and stop the spiralling crime, the BJP government was targeting the opposition leaders and victimising them.