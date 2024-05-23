AAP leaders at Kejriwal’s residence after his ‘police to interrogate old and ill parents’ claim

Several AAP leaders, including Delhi minister Atishi and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday after he claimed that police would interrogate his old and ill parents in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal had claimed that “Tomorrow (Thursday) Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and sick parents.”

Maliwal, who has filed a case against Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar alleging brutal assault at the CM’s residence, claimed that his wife Sunita Kejriwal and parents were present when she was assaulted.

According to a news agency, apart from Kejriwal’s parents, his wife Sunita Kejriwal could also be questioned by the police.

Following Kejriwal’s claim, AAP leader Atishi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked ”if he has stooped so low that the old and ailing parents of Delhi CM are being harassed”.

“All limits have been crossed as his (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) old and ailing parents have been called for questioning today. Has the PM stooped so low that old parents are being harassed? The people of Delhi will give an answer to this through their votes,” she said.

Earlier, she has asked whether the BJP thinks that the 85-year-old parents of Kejriwal, who can’t walk without any support, raised their hands on Swati Maliwal.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was the first to comment on Maliwal assault allegations and promised action against Bibhav Kumar, also slammed PM Modi and accused him of taking political revenge against Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh said that ”Modi ji has moved so far in the politics of hatred that now he is getting the old and sick parents of Arvind Kejriwal harassed by the police”, adding that ”people of Delhi and the entire country are watching this atrocity of Modiji. The country will give a reply to this bullying”.