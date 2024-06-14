Sanjay Singh appeals for financial help to child suffering from SMA type-2 disease

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday appealed to the people across the country for financial help to save the life of a child suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type-2 as an injection for the disease costs Rs 17 crore.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters along with the child’s parents, Singh said, “The child has MMA type-2 disease. Doctors have confirmed this and warned that if the child is not given the injection within two years of age, his life can be in serious danger. As a human being, it is our responsibility to help the child.”

“The injection for this disease is very expensive. The cost of the injection for this disease is Rs 17 crore. Little drops of ocean can fill the mighty ocean. The injection for this disease is very expensive. It is not possible for a common individual to afford it,” he said.

Appealing to the people of Delhi and the country with folded hands to save the life of this child, Singh said, “Try and help the child in whatever way possible. You can help the child with Rs 100 to whatever amount you can afford, according to your financial condition.”

“I appeal to the people of all parties, along with the AAP, to come forward to help the child. Also, all social, religious and other organizations should also help the child so that the child’s life can be saved. The Central government should also raise the issue of the child’s treatment at the United Nations and other places. I believe that wherever children are suffering from this disease in the whole world, they should get good and affordable treatment. Ordinary parents cannot afford an injection worth Rs 17 crore,” he said.

The AAP leader said he was providing a financial help of Rs one lakh from his side for the treatment of the child.

The child’s parents have created an account of the child on an app called Impact Guru for crowdfunding. There is a bank account in the name of the child, whose number is “2223330027417243” and the IFSC code is “RATN0VAAPIS”.

Apart from this, a QR code has also been created on the mobile number “9871205883”, where financial help can be given through Paytm, PhonePe or Gpay app.

Impact Guru will also provide the benefit of Section 80G (Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961, allows taxpayers to save tax by donating money to eligible charitable institutions. By donating to eligible institutions and organisations, taxpayers can claim deductions ranging from 50 per cent to 100 per cent of the amount donated).