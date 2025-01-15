AAP is strong in Delhi,will defeat BJP:Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that though the INDI alliance is intact but his party was supporting AAP in Delhi assembly polls as “it is strong there and will be able to defeat BJP”. ” Samajwadi Party, AAP, Congress all want to defeat BJP. Aam Aadmi Party is very strong in Delhi ,that is why Samajwadi Party is supporting AAP,” he clarified.While talking to the media in Haridwar on Wednesday during his visit to Uttarakhand, he said that the INDI alliance is intact.

” When the India Alliance was formed, it was said that the regional party which is stronger in the state will be helped. All the leaders of INDI Alliance should together stand with the party to fight strongly against BJP. AAP is strong in Delhi, that is why we are with Aam Aadmi Party there ” he said.

The SP President said that Uttarakhand needs development, progress and employment more than UCC (Uniform Civil Code).When Uttarakhand was formed, it was necessary to complete the discussion regarding Uttarakhand in the Lok Sabha and take it forward. Large parts of Uttarakhand have not yet developed. The dream that was seen about Uttarakhand is incomplete. It is necessary to do those things which were discussed in the Parliament while creating Uttarakhand.

Akhilesh Yadav said that instead of development and harmony, BJP is trying to take the country’s politics to the other side. ” Our religion accepts everyone and teaches tolerance. This is the most precious thing of our religion, we have to preserve it at any cost. Recently we all celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda ji. Swami Vivekananda had said in his speech in Chicago that we come from that country, from that religion which has accepted everyone,” he stressed.

The SP supremo said that Mahakumbh has been organized for thousands of years. Our sages and saints, whom we can never see, are seen at the time of Maha Kumbh. The beauty of Mahakumbh increases with their arrival.” In today’s time, when there are so many resources , everything is happening live, when there are shortcomings, people raise questions. We hope that the government will pay attention to all those shortcomings and make improvements because the Maha Kumbh still has to go on for a long time,” he suggested to the UP government.

He said that holy Ganga goes from Haridwar to the last end in West Bengal. Every place has its own importance and every place has different importance according to time. He also said On Makar Sankranti he took a bath in Ganga in Haridwar.