AAP is committed to maintaining peace in Punjab: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is committed to maintaining peace and security in Punjab and it won’t hesitate in taking “tough decisions”. The party’s national convenor’s remarks came after the arrest of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police from Moga district Sunday morning. He was shifted to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, where nine of his aides are currently lodged. In a tweet posted by the Delhi CM, he said, “We are committed towards ensuring peace and security of Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions for this.”

He also remarked that CM Bhagwant Mann accomplished this mission with maturity and courage. “Punjab Police achieved success without any bloodshed and firing. Many thanks to the public for maintaining peace and supporting the Punjab government during this period,” Kejriwal added.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh appreciated the steps taken by the AAP government in Punjab regarding the arrest of Amritpal Singh. He said that the arrest of the separatist leader has proved that the AAP government in Punjab will not compromise with the law and order situation in the state.

He added that for the state government, the safety of the people of Punjab is paramount and therefore the Bhagwant Mann-led state government will do everything in its power to maintain peace and bring happiness to the residents of Punjab.

“Today it has been proved that the Aam Aadmi Party government under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann can take strict actions, if necessary. For the last one month, continuous action was being taken against the close aides of Amritpal Singh. Raids were conducted at all the hideouts of Amritpal Singh, and therefore there was no option left for him, but to surrender to the Punjab Police,” he said.

The senior AAP leader said that the Punjab Police should be lauded for their effort in carrying out the arrest of Amritpal Singh. He added that the police force had taken bold steps and shown great foresight in carrying out the raids over the past month.

Lauding the Bhagwant Mann-led state government, he said that during this entire operation, the peace and tranquillity of Punjab was not allowed to be disturbed and no violent incident took place. He said that today it has been proved that the Aam Aadmi Party government will take the strictest action if needed, but will never allow peace, peace and brotherhood of Punjab to be disturbed.

Speaking on the arrest of Amritpal Singh, AAP Delhi convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said that this incident highlights two important points. The first is that the Aam Aadmi Party government will not allow anyone to disturb the peace and tranquillity in the state of Punjab. The police force has shown that whatever big steps need to be taken to curb such incidents in the state, they will be taken by the state government. The second is that the AAP government in Punjab has also presented a role model of how to work within the legal framework to maintain law and order.

He added that this operation was going on continuously for the last one-and-a-half months and without disrupting law and order in the state, the associates of Amritpal Singh were arrested one by one. It was because of the actions of the state government that Amritpal Singh was finally arrested without any violence and without any violation of law.

“Aam Aadmi Party has presented a new model and shown that its government is committed to maintain law and order and safety of the people and will not hesitate to take any step in this regard. No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the state. Action will be taken against such people according to the law and as per the norms of the Constitution of India,” he said.

National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning, said Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill after ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief’s arrest.

“NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning…Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode,” said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Amritpal was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.