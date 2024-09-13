AAP hails Kejriwal’s bail, says truth has triumphed

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday welcomed the bail granted by the Supreme Court to AAP National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called it a victory of truth.

Several party leaders on social media platform X hailed the decision and called it as a testament to the supremacy of the Constitution.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, “Congratulations to the AAP family. Congratulations on staying strong. I also hope for the early release of our other leaders.”

Advertisement

“The BJP’s plan to remain in power by putting opposition leaders behind the bars has washed away,” added Sunita.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that Kejriwal was not arrested for any wrongdoing or corruption.

“The BJP could neither win elections against us nor break our party. So they orchestrated this arrest as a form of insurance, hoping that by imprisoning Kejriwal, they would cause our party to crumble and their government to fall,” said Sisodia.

“But I thank Baba Saheb, the constitution of the country, the SC and Abhishek Manu Singhvi. I congratulate every worker, councilor, MP, and MLA of the AAP that they stood with the party in the crisis. This is not just about Arvind Kejriwal; it will also give strength to those fighting for the truth in the times to come,” he added.

Further the AAP leader said that this is a very emotional moment for all of us. It was a very sad moment for everyone when our elder brother, friend, and mentor, Arvind Kejriwal, was put in jail in this manner. “We will all go to Arvind Kejriwal’s house to seek blessings from his parents and meet his wife,” he said.

Speaking at the same press conference, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the BJP and Modi Government tried to destroy the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal by creating a mountain of lies and using ED-CBI, but they forgot that truth prevails and injustice ends.

“Dictatorship comes to an end as Kejriwal is coming out. Now we will participate strongly in the assembly elections of Haryana and Delhi and together we will bring an end to this dictatorial government,” said Singh.

In a statement, Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “The Supreme Court’s previous remarks about the ‘parrot in a cage’ still apply to the CBI and other investigating agencies. It is crucial that the CBI not only appears independent but also demonstrates independence.”

He further said that the entire effort of the Central Government and the investigating agencies was a conspiracy to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

The Supreme Court bench even asked why such conditions have been imposed on the CM that he cannot go to the Secretariat and cannot sign files; this is beyond my understanding. But since these conditions have been imposed by another bench, I do not want to comment much on it, he added, referring to the SC’s remarks.

Criticizing the central government, Bharadwaj alleged that the Union Home Minister should resign as CBI comes under the minister and the court has clearly remarked that the central agency is working with malice and deceit.

“Therefore I feel that the Union Home Minister no longer has any right to continue in his post,” added Bharadwaj.

AAP leader Dr Sandeep Pathak, posted on X: “Satyamev Jayate! Truth may be troubled, but not defeated. Thanks to the Honorable Supreme Court.”

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also posted on X: “Welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you. Truth may be troubled but not defeated and finally, the Supreme Court has given its verdict to free Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal from the shackles of jail. With the return of Kejriwal, every mother of Delhi is celebrating as if her son is coming back. Arvind Kejriwal is not just a leader but a brand of honest politics.”