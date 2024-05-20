Delhi BJP accuses Kejriwal of indifference to Delhi’s water woes

Hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of water supply in the National Capital, the Delhi BJP on Monday alleged that the AAP’s national convenor was unaffected by the water crisis in the city.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, “When in jail, Kejriwal wrote letters to Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi about Delhi’s water problem but Kejriwal, now that he is out of jail, he seems unaffected by the water crisis.”

“The people of Delhi understand the theatrics of water looters, they will get an answer to it in this election,” the Delhi BJP president said.

Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Polling for all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election will be held on June 4.

During the press conference, Sachdeva said now the AAP has written scripts and decided on which day to do what.

The Delhi BJP president said Kejriwal was exposed yesterday when his struggle ended in just 36 minutes. “Instead of sitting in front of the BJP National Office all day, Kejriwal ended his demonstration in just 36 minutes because he is now the Kejriwal of the air-conditioned rooms, who cannot tolerate Delhi’s heat,” Sachdeva said.

Launching a scathing attack on Kejriwal over an alleged assault incident of sitting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, the Delhi BJP president questioned the “silence” of the AAP’s national convenor in the matter.

“Kejriwal, who refused to utter a word about Swati Maliwal’s incident, has now started commissioning new scripts based on his gestures,” Sachdeva said.