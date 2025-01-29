AAP blasts UP govt for Mahakumbh tragedy

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday called for the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his administration, blaming the Mahakumbh stampede on VIP movement and administrative mismanagement.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, criticized the state government for ignoring repeated requests from Akharas to have the Indian Army take over crowd management, which he believes could have prevented the chaos.

As the death toll continues to rise, AAP has called for an immediate halt to VIP movement during religious gatherings, stressing that no individual should be prioritized over the common devotee at such sacred events.

Singh described the tragedy as “heartbreaking and horrifying,” sharing footage of the aftermath, including a woman desperately trying to save a loved one’s life by offering her own breath of oxygen, and bodies being carried away on stretchers amid the disorder.

Highlighting the concerns of Mahamandaleshwar Premanand Maharaj, Singh pointed out that around 20 to 25 Akharas had urged the government to let the Indian Army manage the crowds due to the overwhelming number of devotees.

“The Indian Army has always proven reliable in similar situations, ensuring smooth and secure arrangements,” Singh stated, condemning the government’s refusal to act on these appeals, which led to a collapse in order.

Singh also criticized the road closures linked to VIP arrangements, which he claims caused significant disruptions and complaints among the public.

“Initially, we refrained from commenting, as we wanted the festival to remain joyful. However, videos showing mismanagement had been circulating for days, and people were already protesting road closures due to VIP movement,” he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also expressed her condolences, sharing her grief over the tragedy on social media and urging devotees to follow safety rules. AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took a dig at Yogi Adityanath, claiming the Chief Minister was more focused on political rallies in Delhi than overseeing Mahakumbh preparations.

“From the Ayodhya temple foundation stone to the Mahakumbh, BJP has turned these events into political spectacles, catering to billionaires and industrialists, while ordinary devotees are left suffering due to mismanagement,” Bharadwaj said, pointing to the ongoing issues with VIP treatment and crowd control at the event.