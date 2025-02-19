Swara Bhaskar lashes out at viewers lauding ‘Chhaava’; draws flack

Swara Bhaskar once again finds herself embroiled in a controversy. Her recent social media post sparked widespread outrage. In her post, the actress compared the public’s rage towards “partly fictionalized violence against Hindus 500 years ago” as compared to the Mahakumbh stampede.

Taking to X, Swara Bhaskar penned, “A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses – is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK.” Her comments are aimed towards Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Chhaava.’ In the film, the actor plays the Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj who faces the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Sambhaji Maharaj was the eldest son of Shivaji Maharaj.

A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses – is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK Advertisement — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 18, 2025



Meanwhile, Swara referred to the January 29 Mahakumbh stampede. The situation culminated in at least 30 deaths. UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of the victims.

Following her post, several users criticized her while some even said that her post was factual incorrect. Responding to Swara, journalist Swati Chaturvedi challenged her note. “Rethink, this tweet Swara, I am a student of history from Delhi University & nothing remotely fictional about the torture inflicted by Aurangzeb on Sambhaji Maharaj before he murdered him. Let’s not play games with our history please. One outrage does not preclude the other.”

Rethink, this tweet Swara, I am a student of history from Delhi university & nothing remotely fictional about the torture inflicted by Aurangzeb on Sambhaji Maharaj before he murdered him. Let’s not play games with our history please. One outrage does not preclude the other https://t.co/kYCrnzFWNk — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 19, 2025

Moreover, Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehradai, a Supreme Court also slammed Swara’s post. “Fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus”?! How dare you seek to make light of the supreme sacrifice made by Sambhaji Maharaj – who was brutally tortured and murdered by the wicked Mughal coward Aurangzeb! Swara Bhaskar – your deeply offensive and hurtful statement, that too on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is obviously aimed at deliberately insulting the sentiments of millions of Indians and to create strife between religious groups. You, madam, ought to be prosecuted for this criminal offence to the fullest extent permissible under the law.”

Additionally, several other users lashed out at the actress calling her remarks hurtful and incorrect.