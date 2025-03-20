AAP stands with farmers, but reopening Shambhu border crucial: Sanjay Singh

A day after Punjab Police’s action against protesting farmers on Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border, the AAP on Thursday stated that the party stands firmly with the demands of protesting farmers but opening the border is crucial for the economy of the state.

During a media interaction, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held the Central government responsible for the worsening situation following the removal of farmers from Shambhu Border. “The entire nation remembers when the Central government introduced the three black farm laws, the AAP stood firmly with the farmers. I was even suspended from Parliament for supporting farmers. I was dragged out of the House. It was the Modi government that fired tear gas shells and lathi-charged the farmers,” he said.

He emphasized that the primary issue for farmers is the guarantee of MSP, which only the Central government has the authority to provide. “If the Central government wishes, it can decide on this matter within an hour. But if the lack of an MSP guarantee results in road blockades for months, causing hardships for the people of Punjab and disrupting their daily lives, is that fair? This is something our farmer brothers must decide,” he added.

