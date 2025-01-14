AAP, BJP together made Delhi crime capital of the country: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday said the BJP-led Centre and the AAP-led city government are responsible for making Delhi the ‘crime capital’ of the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s city office, Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of the Congress’ Social Media and Digital Platforms Department, slammed both the governments over the law and order situation in the national capital.

She asserted that Delhi was known as ‘dil walon ki Dilli’, where people from all parts of the country come to make their own identity, but for the past 11 years, the law and order has deteriorated so much that Delhi has become the most crime prone city in the county, and this was happening under the very nose of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and AAP government.

Shrinate claimed that in 2013, around 80,184 criminal cases were filed in Delhi, the crime graph soared to almost treble with 3,00,429 cases being registered by 2024, yet crime was not an issue for AAP and BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Women and children have been bearing the “brunt” of most of the assaults, and women now dread to come out of their homes, fearing for their safety and security, she said.

“For Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi’s deteriorating law and order situation is not an election issue, nor is it for Arvind Kejriwal. But the crime data available about Delhi is startling as the city’s crime rate was 134 per cent compared to the national average of 36.6 per cent,” Shrinate said.

She said that when the Congress comes to power in Delhi, law and order will be a priority issue to be tackled on a war footing.