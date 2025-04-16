CM Rekha Gupta holds meeting to accelerate distribution of Ayushman cards

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held a meeting with her Cabinet and concerned officials to intensify the efforts for the effective and rapid implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the national capital.

Gupta said various aspects of the scheme such as the distribution of Ayushman Arogya Cards, identification of beneficiaries, awareness campaigns, and the decentralised expansion of services were discussed during the meeting.

She informed that 1,69,000 cards, which have already been issued, will be distributed to the beneficiaries. Public representatives have been urged to assist in the distribution to be carried out through district-level mechanisms. This step will ensure that no eligible citizen is deprived of quality healthcare services, the CM said.

“As age increases, so do health complications. The Ayushman Bharat scheme will serve as a great support system for the elderly. Work in this regard has already begun at the district level,” Gupta said.

She also announced that “Vay Vandana Yojana” will soon be implemented in Delhi benefiting lakhs of senior citizens. With this approval, all citizens in this age group—regardless of their socio-economic status—will have access to all the benefits under the scheme.

The CM also informed that 1,139 Arogya Mandirs will be established across Delhi with 14-15 centers in each assembly constituency. These centers will provide general health consultations, awareness, primary care, and preventive medicines.

In addition, nine Critical Care Blocks and in every district one Integrated Public Health Laboratory will also be established in Delhi.

Taking a jibe at the previous government, the chief minister said the previous government wasted considerable time by not implementing this scheme. However, no further delay will be allowed now. “We are progressing with concrete policies and on-ground implementation. Simultaneously, all departments have been instructed to ensure the rapid execution of the scheme,” she elaborated.