AAP allotted new office space in Lutyens’ Delhi after HC order

The Aam Aadmi Party has been allocated a new office premise in Lutyens’ Delhi following the directions from the Delhi High Court, sources said on Thursday.

The new office address of the AAP will be Bungalow No. 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, New Delhi, the sources added.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, speaking to a news agency on the development, said, “Attempts were being made to oust AAP from its office and push it onto streets. This is a common courtesy in politics that you allot an office to a party. It is unfortunate that we have to approach the Court even for this.”

Advertisement

He further said that the party welcomes that with the Court’s directions, the Centre was compelled to allot an office to AAP.

However, he has also said that they should have allotted the office before the party had to approach court.

He said the AAP had become a state party when it came to power in Delhi and since 10 years, it has qualified to have an office in the state.

The AAP leader added that now, after AAP has attained national party status, it qualifies to have two offices.

Bharadwaj alleged that ”earlier, the Centre had not allotted us land, nor gave us an office and a government residence was allotted to the party, and as part of an alleged conspiracy attempts were made to push out from that place too”.

”As per basic political courtesy, an office should have been given, prior to approaching the honourable court,” he added.