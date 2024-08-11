AAP to soon begin operations from new office on Pandit Ravi Shankar Lane; installs signboard at new location

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday began vacating its old headquarters at Rouse Avenue as part of its relocation to 1 Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

The AAP has installed its signboard at the new office, allocated by the Centre. The new premises saw considerable activity as signboards were put up and final finishing touches were applied.

From now on, the new office will become the main centre for the party’s political activities.

The central government allotted the space to AAP on July 25 following a Delhi High Court order.

As the party completes its move, all meetings, press conferences, and other activities will be held exclusively at the new headquarters.

The central government allotted Bungalow No. 1 on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane Road to the party last month, following a court order.

According to sources, the party’s headquarters will soon be fully relocated from Rouse Avenue to the new address in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Last month, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Attempts were being made to oust AAP from its office and push it onto the streets. It is common courtesy in politics to allot an office to a party. It is unfortunate that we had to approach the court even for this.”

However, he also said that they should have allotted the office before the party approached the court.

Bharadwaj had said that AAP, having become a state party upon coming to power in Delhi, has been entitled to an office in the state for the past 10 years. Now that the party has attained national status, it qualifies for two offices.