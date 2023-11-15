AAP accuses BJP of indulging in character assassination of Kejriwal

Accusing the BJP of indulging in character assassination of its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to influence the ongoing polls in various states across the country, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will file a detailed complaint against the saffron party with the Election Commission.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the party will file a complaint with the poll panel against the BJP, which he claimed is indulging in ruining the image of the Delhi Chief Minister through “derogatory, defamatory” posts on its official social media accounts and those of its office-bearers.

“BJP is continuously running a very Defamatory, Derogatory, Vilification Campaign against CM Arvind Kejriwal through social media handles,” he said.

“The BJP is alive on character assassination, it thrives on character assassination. From Nehru to Kejriwal, the BJP has spared no one from character assassination. They do not improve their own image, but defame others,” Chadha said.

The AAP leader claimed that these acts of the BJP were “weakening the idea of free and fair election” in the country.

He added that the AAP will file a detailed complaint against the BJP with the poll panel.

“Our delegation has prepared a detailed complaint, and expect the strictest action possible,” the AAP leader said.

“AAP is going to file a complaint against this conspiracy in the Election Commission of India, AAP General Secretary

Pankaj Gupta has asked for time from the ECI for today or tomorrow,” Chadha said.

“We hope the ECI will give us time and take strict action,” he added.