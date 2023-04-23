A new political party formed in Kerala

Johny Nellore, vice chairman of Kerala Congress (Joseph), who recently resigned from the party, along with some other leaders of Kerala Congress, formed a new party called the National People’s Party (NPP).

Former member of the Minority Commission and the former leader of the Catholic Congress VV Augustine is the chairman of the new party.Johny Nellore is the working chairman of the party and former MLA Mathew Stephen is appointed as the vice chairman of the party.

It has been stated that new party is formed with the backing of the various denominations of the Church in order to safe guard the interests of the farmers in the state. It is also said that the party is formed with the support of the BJP.

It is said the BJP adopted dual strategy to bring the Christian community close to the party.At one hand the party tried to bring a section among the Christians directly to the BJP, on the other, the party is persuading some other sections in the Christian community to work in association with the new party.

Speaking to media persons at the party launching event in Kochi, party chairman VV Augustine said the NPP is not against any party and his party will not join any front at present.

NPP leaders claimed that it is a pro farmer party and will always try to protect the interests of the farmers.They said they will take all steps to persuade the government to raise the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kg.