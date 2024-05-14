Dispute over Rajya Sabha seat intensifies in LDF

The dispute over the Rajya Sabha seat has intensified in the CPI-M-led LDF in Kerala. Three Rajya Sabha members from Kerala — CPI-M’s Elamaram Kareem, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani, will retire on July 1.

The problem arises from the fact that while all the retiring members belong to the LDF, the front is in a position to call the shots on two seats, with the UDF getting the remaining one seat — which Jose was elected to when his party was part of the Congress-led UDF. The CPI-M has decided to retain its hold on one seat, leaving the decision of relinquishing the other seat to either the Kerala Congress (M) or the CPI. With both the CPI and the Kerala Congress (M) standing firm in their claim for the remaining one seat, the LDF leadership is facing a difficult situation.

The CPI asserts that one of the two front seats belongs to it and there will be no compromise. The party has decided to make a formal demand for one seat in the next LDF meeting.

Kerala Congress (M) leaders said the party joined LDF with a Rajya Sabha seat and we are entitled to retain the seat. “We will not back down from asserting our rightful position. Our stance will be made clear during the upcoming LDF meeting,” they said.

The Rajya Sabha seat is crucial for the Kerala Congress (M) as it is currently held by the party chairman himself. Denying the seat will potentially impact the internal dynamics of the party. The seat held by party state secretary Binoy Viswam is also significant for the CPI. The CPI leaders say that it is the second largest constituent in the ruling LDF and has been with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) since its formation and the second seat naturally belongs to it.

The CPI-M will have the last word if both the CPI and the Kerala Congress (M) insist on one seat and are unwilling to compromise.