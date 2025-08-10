Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 8.10 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am

Voting for the high-stake Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is underway, with an overall voter turnout of 8.10% recorded till 9 AM, according to the Election Commission of India’s voter turnout app.

Polling across all 70 assembly constituencies began at 7 AM under tight security arrangements.

Among the assembly constituencies, Mustafabad registered the highest turnout at 12.43%, while Chandni Chowk recorded the lowest at 4.53% in the first two hours.

District-wise, North East Delhi led with 10.70% voter turnout till 9 AM, whereas New Delhi district saw the lowest participation at 6.53%.

In the high-profile New Delhi constituency, where Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress' Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma, the turnout stood at 7.41%. In Kalkaji, where Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba, only 6.19% of votes had been cast by 9 AM.

In Jungpura, where Manish Sisodia is contesting as AAP candidate, 7.33% of voters had cast their ballots in the first two hours, while in Badli, where Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav is contesting, the turnout stood at 8.38% till 9 AM.

With over 1.56 crore eligible voters, polling is being conducted across 13,766 polling stations spread across 70 assembly seats. Voting will continue until 6 PM, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.