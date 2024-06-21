98 Indians died during Hajj this year: MEA

A total of 98 Indian nationals have lost their lives so far during Hajj in Saudi Arabia, it was officially confirmed on Friday.

At a media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said nearly 1,75,000 Indians have already visited Hajj this year.

”So far we have lost 98 of our citizens. These deaths have happened on account of natural illness, natural causes, chronic illness, and also old age. On the day of Arafat, six Indians died and four Indians died on account of accidents. Last year, the figure of Indians who died in Hajj was 187,” he said.

