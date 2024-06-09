Sania Mirza plans Hajj pilgrimage, focuses on spiritual journey

Sania Mirza is gearing up for a significant journey as she prepares to embark on her holy pilgrimage to Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The former tennis star shared this heartfelt news on social media, expressing deep gratitude and humility. In her post, Sania wrote, “As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings.” She views this pilgrimage as a chance for redemption and spiritual renewal, hoping that Allah will accept her prayers and guide her along this sacred path.

Sania also expressed how fortunate and grateful she feels for this opportunity. She asked her followers to keep her in their thoughts and prayers, with the hope that this journey will help her return as a better person with a more humble heart and stronger faith.

See the announcement from Sania Mirza:

Sania Mirza’s illustrious tennis career, spanning two decades, came to an end on February 21, 2023, when she played her final match at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships. Though she has retired from professional tennis, Sania continues to maintain a presence in the media through brand endorsements and appearances on reality shows. Known for her aggressive baseline play and powerful groundstrokes, her forehand and volleying skills were her key strengths on the court.

Earlier in the year, on January 7, Sania announced her decision to retire after her final tournament at the Dubai Championships in February. She kicked off the season at the Adelaide International, teaming up with Anna Danilina. Unfortunately, they lost to top seeds Storm Hunter and Barbora Krejčíková in three sets.

At the Australian Open, Sania and Danilina entered as the eighth seeds. They secured a straight-sets victory over Bernarda Pera and Dalma Gálfi in the first round but were defeated in the second round by Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck in a three-set match. This second-round encounter marked Sania’s final women’s doubles match at a major tournament. In mixed doubles, she partnered with Rohan Bopanna and made it to the finals, showcasing her enduring skill and competitive spirit.

For her last tournament in Dubai, Sania teamed up with Madison Keys, concluding her professional tennis career. As she now transitions from the tennis court to this deeply personal and spiritual journey, Sania Mirza remains a beloved figure, inspiring many with her humility, faith, and dedication both on and off the court.