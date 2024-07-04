Back from Hajj, couple meets with accident with sons in Moradabad; 5 killed

Four members of a family, along with the driver of a car, were killed on the spot in a head-on collision with a UP Roadways bus in the Mundapande area on the Delhi- Lucknow highway on Thursday morning.

The deceased include Haji Ashraf (65), his three sons, Khappe Ali (42), Arif Ali (24) and Intekhab Ali (20), and car driver Ahsan (32). Zaitoon, wife of Haji Ashraf, and his fourth son Asif Ali survived the accident with injuries.

The victims of the accident were from Mukarampur village of Swar Kotwali in the Rampur district.

Advertisement

According to the police, Ashraf Ali and his wife Zaitoon had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Haj. After the couple landed at the Delhi Airport on Wednesday evening, their four sons accompanied them on their journey to their home in Rampur.

Unfortunately, they met with the accident at around 6 am on their way to Rampur.