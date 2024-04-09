91 candidates in fray for 2nd phase of LS polls in UP

A total 91 candidates are left in the fray for second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Western Uttar Pradesh after three candidates withdrew their names on the last day of the nomination process.

Now these 91 candidates will try their luck on eight seats where polling will be held on April 26.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said here on Tuesday that the process of nomination for eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase of Lok Sabha General Election started on March 28 and ended on Monday.

Among the withdrawals, one candidate backed out from the Meerut seat and two, from the Aligarh constituency.