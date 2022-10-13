90,248 govt pension beneficiaries in Punjab found dead

As many as 90,248 pension beneficiaries in Punjab were found dead in a verification of pensioners drawing various kinds of pensions from the state exchequer.

The minister for social security, Dr Baljit Kaur had directed the department to conduct verification of pensioners.

Among those verified, 90,248 pensioners were found deceased, she said adding now the district level officers have been directed to submit the undistributed amount into treasury by 21 October.

The department gives pensions to elderly, widows, dependent children and the disabled. Describing the news published in some newspapers regarding the survey as unfounded, Dr Kaur said on 4 August , she had a meeting with the districts’ officials of the department.

During the meeting, she had instructed all the district officials to identify deceased beneficiaries for the financial assistance scheme for old age pension, widow and dependent women, dependent children and destitute.

The minister said it should be ensured that pension is not transferred to the account of any deceased beneficiary. So she directed that a survey of existing beneficiaries of old age pension and other financial assistance schemes should be conducted.

“By taking action as per the orders and getting back the amount lying in their accounts by identifying the deceased beneficiaries, the financial loss of the government will be prevented and other needy people will be helped with these amounts, ” Dr Kaur said.