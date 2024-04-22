CA student falls to death from high-rise building in Kasba

A female Chartered Accountancy (CA) student named Tamanna Hiraowat (19), fell to her death from the roof of a multi-storey building in Kasba. She used to stay on one of the upper floors of a building in the Picnic Garden area within Kasba Police Station limits. She fell from the 25th floor of that building this morning.

The police are investigating whether the incident was an accident or a suicide. According to police sources, the incident occurred at Meghmani Apartment on Naskarhat Road in the Picnic Garden area between 3:00 and 4:45 a.m. The residents quickly rushed her to the hospital. She was taken to Chittaranjan Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead after examination. Preliminary investigation revealed that Tamanna was preparing for her CA exams.

She had also recently appeared for an exam. She used to stay with her brother in an apartment on one of the upper floors of the building, while their father, Deepak Hiraowat, lived abroad. Local residents revealed that she had previously attempted suicide by cutting her wrist. However, it is being investigated if she jumped from the 25th floor on her own on Sunday morning.

Advertisement