In last 24 hours the Indian Army has killed 9 terrorists while lost its one soldier in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said on Sunday. These 9 terrorists include 5 infiltrators who were killed along the LoC in Keran sector.

“Four terrorists who were involved in the killing of innocent civilians were eliminated at Batapura area of south Kashmir on April 4,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia, Army spokesperson said.

As per the reports, the other five terrorists were eliminated along LoC in Keran sector who were killed while trying to infiltrate from across LoC.

Army sources further told operations to evacuate the injured have been hampered by heavy snow and rough terrain conditions. However, the operation is still in progress, it said.

“In this operation, one soldier has been martyred and two more are critically injured. Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,” Col Kalia added.

He further said the Army is still looking for the other militants.