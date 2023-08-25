9 killed, 5 injured as jeep plunges into gorge in Wayanad

Nine women were killed and five others including the driver were critically injured injured when a jeep overturned and fell into a 25-metre gorge at Thavinhal near Mananthavady in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Rani, Shantha, Chinnama, Leela, Shaja Babu, Rabiya, Mari, Vasantha and another unidentified person.

The injured include Mani (driver), Latha and Umadevi. More details of the victims are not available. As soon as the accident happened, the residents of the area reached and started rescue operations. Later the Fire and Rescue Department personnel and police joined the rescue operations.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Wayanad. The condition of the injured is stated to be critical.

The victims reportedly are plantation workers. The accident happened around 4 pm at Kannothmala near Thalappuzha near Mananthavady.

The jeep was going to Makkimala with workers in a private tea estate. It is reported that the jeep plunged while passing through a curve. The jeep was completely destroyed in the accident. In the impact of the fall the vehicle split in two.

Kerala Chief Minister Piarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the loss of lives in the accident and extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

Chief minister Vijayan has directed Forest Minister AK Saseendran, who is in Kozhikode, to go to Wayanad and coordinate all measures including the treatment of the injured.