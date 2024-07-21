9 TMC workers hurt in road mishap on way to Salt Lake

A bus carrying Trinamul Congress workers and supporters from Alipurduar met with an accident on their way to attend the rally on 21 July. The head-on collision between two buses at Ultadanga Hudco More resulted in nine people being injured.

Among the injured is a minor, who has been admitted to NRS Medical College Hospital in critical condition. According to police sources, a bus filled with Trinamul Congress workers and supporters came from Alipurduar in North Bengal to attend the rally. Arrangements were made for them to stay at Salt Lake Central Park Mela Ground. From there, several people went on a tour around various places in Kolkata by bus. When the bus reached Ultadanga Hudco More, near the Salt Lake Gate, it collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction. Several Trinamul workers were injured in the head-on collision, including a 14-year-old minor named Sandeep Debnath.

After the accident, the injured were initially taken to ESI Hospital. After initial treatment, they were transferred to NRS Medical College Hospital. With only a day left for 21 July, workers and supporters have started gathering in the city from various districts. People have started arriving from distant districts by bus. Arrangements have been made for their stay at various locations across the city. The police have started an investigation.

