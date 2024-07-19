Mamata condoles death of rail passengers

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed anguish and lashed out at the Centre for a series of train accidents continuing unabated, as she held the Centre responsible for its sheer indifference to the safety and security of the people, which she said had been overlooked again and again.

On her X-handle, the chief minister wrote: “Sad to know of yet another tragic rail accident today at Gonda, UP! Another derailment of train, this time of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express!

What are the railway authorities doing! What is the Government of India doing! Safety and security of passengers are paramount! when will the Government come to their senses? My condolences to the bereaved families, prayers for the injured,” Miss Banerjee wrote.

Advertisement

Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh wrote on her social media handle: “ANOTHER train accident. Accountability? Fixing responsibility? Thorough investigation on safety failures? Nope, for the non-biological prime minister @narendramodi let’s take more selfies with world leaders instead.”