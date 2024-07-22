1 dead, 24 injured after DTC bus rams into metro pillar

One passenger was left dead and 24 others were injured after a fatal accident involving a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus which rammed into a metro pillar near Shivaji Park metro station in Punjabi Bagh area of New Delhi on Monday morning.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 7:42 am, in Punjabi Bagh Police station regarding the accident involving a DTC bus. Following the call, a team was rushed to the spot.

The police added that on reaching the spot, a total of 24 passengers including the driver and conductor of the bus were reported injured. It further asserted that 14 passengers were rushed to Maharaja Aggarsen Hospital while the remaining 10 passengers were taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Moti Nagar.

One female passenger, aged approximately 45 years, was declared brought dead at Aggarsen Hospital while another injured passenger, aged about 55 years, is currently in the ICU at Aggarsen Hospital, added police.

According to Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), due to the sudden braking of the bus, one auto-rickshaw, also collided with the bus from behind. Following the accident, a PCR van and emergency response vehicles had reached the spot within a short time, for assistance and evacuation.

He further added that an FIR under the relevant sections has been registered and a crime team was called to the spot for inspection.

The reason for the accident will be established based on their report and mechanical inspection of the vehicle, he added.

According to a DTC official, the bus was running on its designated route, from Mangolpuri to Anand Vihar and was plying in its designated lane.

A motorcyclist and an auto-rickshaw driver suddenly made a right turn and to avoid an accident, the bus driver (of the DTC electric bus) also took a right turn but it ultimately hit the metro pillar, the DTC official added.

Earlier on July 2, a DTC bus overturned on Ring Road after hitting a divider while 15 passengers were on board. It resulted in injury to one person.