80th train under Delhi govt’s Tirth Yatra scheme leaves for Dwarkadhish

The 80th train under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Scheme of the Delhi government left for Dwarkadhish with 780 elderly devotees from Safdarjung railway station here on Thursday.

Ahead of the journey, a soulful ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ was organized by the government for all the devotees traveling on this train at Thyagaraj stadium.

On the occasion, Delhi minister Atishi interacted with the pilgrims and distributed travel kits and tickets to them.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that today the 80th train under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Scheme is departing for Dwarkadhish. On behalf of all senior citizens of Delhi, I would like to thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for taking care of them like his own parents and arranging this pilgrimage for them. He has taken care of all the senior citizens of Delhi like his own parents,” she said.

A total of 79 trains have taken over 77,000 elderly pilgrims to various pilgrimages across India under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Scheme so far. The scheme facilitates journeys for senior citizens to Rameshwaram, Dwarkadhish, Somnath, Nageshwar, Jagannath Puri, Baba Mahakal in Ujjain, Shirdi Sai Baba, Tirupati Balaji, Ayodhya, Mata Vaishno Devi, Pushkar, Fatehpur Sikri, Golden Temple in Amritsar, Kartarpur Sahib, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Haridwar.

To participate in these pilgrimages, pilgrims apply through an online portal. The Delhi government arranges convenient train services, transportation from home to the station, and back. They also provide accommodation, meals, and kits containing essentials for each pilgrim’s comfort and convenience during the journey.