Delhi govt cautions people against rumour-mongers

The Delhi government on Tuesday cautioned city residents to stay away from rumour-mongers taking advantage of the situation arising from the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor scam.

“It has been brought to the notice that speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi that with the arrest/remand of CM of GNCTD by ED on 21st March, welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi will be stopped,” read the communiqué issued by Secretary of Planning Department Niharika Rai on Tuesday.

Rai categorically said, “Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past.”

Advertisement

The Secretary said such “rumours” create an atmosphere of fear within the general public.

“All public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies currently given by GNCT Delhi shall continue uninterrupted. People should not be misled by any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard,” Rai said.

The Secretary added that public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies are “not at all” affected by the arrest of CM.