The ruckus in the Parliament seems to be far from over as the eight Rajya Sabha MPs who were suspended for their yesterday’s act have staged a sit-in protest near the Gandhi statue on Monday.

The suspended MPs, despite several requests, refused to leave the premises resulting in halting the further proceedings inside the House.

As per the reports, the opposition parties are likely to meet the President in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced the suspension of eight opposition MPs for a week namely Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim.

Since tomorrow, the ruckus created by the opposition over the farm bills has resulted in five adjournments of the House.

The suspension of these 8 MPs was announced by the House Chairman earlier in the day itself, but they didn’t budge, even after the house adjourned.

Soon, they protested on the lawns of the Parliament Complex. They were seen holding up placards that read – “We will fight for farmers” and “parliament assassinated”.

Venkaiah Naidu earlier today expressed grief over the incident that unfolded in the House yesterday. He said he was ‘deeply pained’ on the ruckus and passed a motion of suspension against eight opposition MPs over their “unruly behaviour”.

“I was deeply pained yesterday. All social distancing and Covid protocols were violated yesterday. Whatever happened, defied logic. It was a bad day for the Rajya Sabha. The Deputy chairman was physically threatened. I was worried about his physical being,” Naidu said.

Yesterday, amid the course of the passage of farm bills in the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien attempted to tear the rule book and snatch off Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan’s microphone.

He rushed to the well of the House amid the proceedings to register his protest against the bill.

The Upper House has passed two of the three farm bills of the government.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the house.