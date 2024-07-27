8 of family killed after vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K

Five children were among eight members of a family who were killed on Saturday when the vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge at Daksum in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The victims include a man, two women and five children between 6 and 16 years of age, who were coming from Kishtwar, the police said.

The family was travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when the ill-fated vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge killing the entire family on the spot.

Driver of the vehicle lost control and it plunged into a deep gorge, police said.

The Army, Police and locals immediately launched a rescue operation after the accident.

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the tragic road accident.