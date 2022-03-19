8 killed, 25 injured as private bus turns turtle in K’taka

As many as 8 persons were killed and 25 seriously injured after a private bus they were travelling in turned turtle in Palavalli Katte village near Pavagada town in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Saturday.

Several people have critical injuries, according to authorities, and are fighting for their lives in the hospital.

From Pavagada, a private bus was departing for Y.N. Hosakote town. The accident occurred when the bus’s driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured have been sent to a hospital in Tumakuru. The Pavagada police have arrived on the scene and are conducting an investigation.

According to preliminary findings, the collision was caused by the driver’s recklessness and rash driving.

The bus, which belonged to SVT Travels, was carrying more than 100 passengers, according to authorities. The deceased’s remains were discovered strewn across the road.

(with inputs from IANS)