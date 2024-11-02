8 children suffer severe eye injuries from fireworks in Jaipur during Diwali festivities

Eight children have nearly lost their eyesight due to the careless use of firecrackers and fireworks during Diwali celebrations in the Pink City.

According to hospital sources, a significant number of people, primarily children, sustained burn injuries during the festivities and were admitted to SMS Hospital and other affiliated hospitals for treatment over the past two days.

Dr Pankaj Sharma, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, stated, “Many children have suffered vision loss due to burns caused by fireworks.”

Of these cases, eight children in serious condition underwent surgery in an attempt to save their eyes.

However, the chances of vision recovery for these patients are less than 10 per cent, added Dr Sharma.