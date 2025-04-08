Speeding car crushes 9 people in Jaipur: 3 killed, 6 injured

Three people, including a middle-aged woman, were killed, and at least six were injured when a speeding car rammed into nine people and crashed into bikers and vehicles across multiple locations at the Nahargarh Road in the old walled city area here.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Usman Khan (55), in an inebriated state, drove his car wildly, hitting people and vehicles that came across his vehicle on the Nahargarh Road, a densely populated area of the Pink City late Monday night. In the process, he hit at least nine people and several vehicles within half a kilometre distance, and then fled from the scene, leaving his car rammed into a wall.

Three of the injured, including Mamta Kanwar (50) and Avdhesh Pareek (35), died in the incident. The condition of the three injured, who were being treated at the Trauma Hospital of the SMS Medical College here, was stated to be serious.

Soon after the incident, panic-stricken people gathered at the accident site to protest against the rash driving of the drunken man who fled the spot after the incident.

Police officials pacified the people and saved the situation from turning ugly. Later, the driver, Usman, owner of a local iron factory, was arrested.

However, Tuesday morning, the people led by BJP leader and former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal again sat on a dharna, demanding compensation and government jobs for the victim families and stern action against the guilty driver.