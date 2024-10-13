‘Rising Rajathan Global Investment Summit 2024’ on Dec 9-11

The Rajasthan Government, enthusiastic about investment prospects exceeding Rs 12.5 lakh crore, will host the 3-day mega event, “Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024” in the Pink City from December 9 to 11.

In preparation for this ambitious business conclave, the state government has planned investor meetings across the country and overseas.

Domestic investor meetings have already been held in Mumbai and Delhi, while international events have taken place in South Korea, Japan, the UAE, Qatar, and Singapore, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

This extensive outreach has helped the state government secure investment proposals, in the form of MoUs, amounting to more than Rs 12.55 lakh crore.

The three-day event will be jointly organized with support from the Industry and Commerce Department, the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and RIICO.

The BIP will serve as the nodal agency for the summit, which aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the state.

During the summit, special plenary sessions will focus on various sectors, including Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Education and Skilling, Automotive and EV, Infrastructure, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Tourism, Startups, Mining, ESDM, IT, and ITeS.