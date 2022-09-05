7th Pay Commission scales: Teacher’s Day Gift for university, college teachers in Punjab

In a Teacher’s Day gift to the university and college teaching faculties, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday, announced to implement the University Grant Commission (UGC) pay scale as per 7th Pay Commission for them.

The CM pointed out that this was a long pending demand of the teachers, who had been eagerly waiting for this decision. The new pay scales will come into force from October 1, 2022. Mann said that being the son of a teacher, he is well aware of the problems faced by them. He hoped that this would give a major relief to the teaching faculty in colleges and universities.

The CM said that in order to impart quality higher education to students, the state government has decided to overcome the shortage of teachers in colleges by recruiting guest faculty teachers.

He said the state government is committed to providing excellent higher education to the students and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. He also announced a plan to enhance the honorarium of the guest faculty teachers.

The CM said that Teacher’s Day is very significant for him as his father was a teacher himself. He said that after parents, teachers play a very important role in shaping the destiny of students by giving them vital guidance.

Chief Minister Mann said that due to the prominent role played by teachers, they are known as the ‘Architects of the nation.’ Congratulating the teachers on this pious occasion, the Chief Minister expressed hope that they will continue to serve the students with missionary zeal to make Punjab a frontrunner state in the country.