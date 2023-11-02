79-year-old Sikh man who killed wife in London sentenced 15 years in prison

A 79-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment after he killed his wife at their east London home in May of this year with a bat. He will have to undergo a minimum sentence of 15 years.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, Tarsame Singh was given a sentence following his guilty plea to the murder of his 77-year-old wife, Maya Devi.

Officers were called to the Cowdray Way residence in Elm Park on May 2 after Singh informed the front desk at the Romford police station that he had just killed his wife. They discovered Maya unconscious on the living room floor.

Advertisement

A considerable amount of bloodstaining was discovered on the adjacent walls and carpet, and the wooden bat was discovered close by.

Maya was declared dead at the scene, and head injuries were determined to be the cause of death by a post-mortem examination.

The next day, Singh was remanded into jail and charged.

The couple’s three children are extremely distressed as a result of this unfortunate event, according to Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers of the Met Police, who oversaw the investigation. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers throughout this trying time since no one should ever lose their mother in this manner.

“Singh has never admitted what caused him to act in such a violent way that evening but we are pleased he has pleaded guilty and will now face a significant custodial sentence.”

Singh ran a post office along with his wife in Rainham, an east London suburb close to his home, for years before retiring recently.

Both Singh and Maya, parents of a son and two daughters, are originally from India but had been living in Britain for more than 50 years.