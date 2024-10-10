76 of 90 newly elected MLAs in J&K are crorepatis: ADR

Nine out of the 90 winning MLAs in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly have declared criminal cases against themselves, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in its report on Thursday.

The percentage of winning candidates with criminal cases declared by them in the recent assembly elections was 10 per cent against 5 per cent in the last election in 2014 when the strength of the assembly was 87. Eight winning candidates in this election have declared serious criminal cases.

The ADR report pointed out that 5 out of 42 winning candidates from National Conference (NC), 2 out of 29 Winning candidates from BJP, one out of three Winning candidates from PDP and single AAP candidate have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of the 90 winning candidates analysed, 76 (84per cent) are crorepatis against 87 MLAs analysed during the assembly elections in 2014 when 65 (75 per cent ) MLAs were crorepatis.

These include 37 of the 42 from NC, 25 out of 29 from BJP, all 6 from Congress, two out of three from PDP, one from CPI(M), one from Peoples Conference and 4 out of 7 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per winning candidate in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 is Rs 11.43 crore against Rs 4.56 crore in 2014.

The BJP has the highest number of crorepatis among the 10 top high asset candidates analysed by the ADR. The top 10 crorepatis (movable and immovable assets) in the list are; Tariq Hameed Karra (Congress) Rs 148 crore, Devender Singh Rana (BJP) Rs 126 crore, Mushtaq Guroo (NC) Rs 94 crore, Kuldeep Raj Dubey (BJP) Rs 59 crore, Baldev Raj Sharma (BJP) Rs 27 crore, Randhir Singh (BJP) Rs 26 crore, Shafi Ahmad Wani (NC) Rs 22 crore, Sajad Lone (Peoples Conference) Rs 20 crore, Chander Parkash (BJP) Rs 20 crore and Sham Lal Sharma (BJP) Rs 20 crore.

The lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winner, Mehraj Malik , has the lowest assets worth Rs 29,000.

Of the 90 winning candidates, 4 are 8th class pass, 9 are 10th class pass, 12 are 12th class pass, 16 are graduates, 32 are graduate professionals, 12 are post graduates, 3 have done doctorate and 2 are diploma pass.