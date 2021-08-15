75 skydivers display daredevil stunts on 75th Independence Day

On 11 December 1971, the twilight sky over East Pakistan was dotted with parachutes as the Indian Army launched an airborne assault towards liberating Bangladesh while on 15 August 2021, the sky over Jaisalmer witnessed a similar sight but this time to celebrate 75 yrs of Indian independence.

The defence spokesperson informed that as a part of commemorative activities for ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, symbolising 75 years of Independence, the Indian Air Force organised a ‘Tri-Services Skydive’ at Chandan Range Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

If the Corps of Signals motorcycle rider display team, ‘The Dare Devils’ is known for its unmatched and scintillating human formations on bikes, the skydivers are known for their breathtaking stunts in the sky. Such was the scenario today above the Jaisalmer range when tricolour parachutes, holding 75 skydivers from all three services, dotted the sky above ‘the Golden City’. They jumped out of Mi-17 helicopters from 10,000ft.

The skydiving team was led by Air Commodore K Kale. Four Mi 17 class of helicopters was in use and the team displayed excellent professionalism grit and determination while executing the jumps.

The IAF’s Akashganga skydiving team is well-noted for its achievements. In the Indian Army, the 50 Independent Parachute Brigade at Agra manages the AANC (Sky Diving) and conducts skydiving demonstrations all over the country, said a defence official. The Indian Navy too has its skydiving camp, one of them at INS Dega in Vizag.

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, was the chief guest on today’s occasion. He appreciated the spirit of adventure and cohesiveness amongst the forces, displayed by the sky diving team.

Dignitaries from the Army, Navy, Air Force and officials of Rajasthan state administration were also present on this momentous occasion. Students from various schools in Jaisalmer also witnessed the spectacular skydiving demonstration.