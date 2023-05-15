74 IAS officers reshuffled in Rajasthan

In a major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, as many as 74 IAS officers were reshuffled on Monday night including their appointment as Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) in 15 out of 19 new districts.

Fifteen OSDs have been appointed in Balotra, Sanchor, Kuchaman-Didwana, Kekari, Kotputli- Behror, Neemkathana, Gangapur City, Anupgarh, Deeg, Khairthal, Phalodi, Salumber, Shahpura, Beawar and Dudu.

Senior IAs officer and UDH Principal Secretary Kunji Lal Meena has been transferred to Panchayati Raj Institution. Jaipur Development Authority Commissioner Ravi Jain has been replaced by another IAS officer Jogaram.

Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Industry, would hold one more department of Mines and Petroleum. Subodh Agarwal would be the new ACS in PHED, and Subhra Singh would be new ACS in the Medical and Health Department and Panchayati Raj Institution.

Pratibha Singh has been appointed as the new Divisional Commissioner in Kota, and Chothi Ram Meena would be DC of Ajmer.

Alok Ranjan would be the new Collector of Jhalawar, Pukhraj Sain of Alwar, Arun K Purohit of Barmer, Dr Bharti Dixit of Ajmer, Khushal Yadav of Jhunjhunu and Lok Bandhu of Bharatpur.